MDSAP remote audit program extended one last time

As was the case for all medical device inspections, the Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the participant regulators agreed to allow the use of remote audits to fill in for live MDSAP inspections. This program has been renewed again through the end of September 2022, but the sponsoring regulatory agencies said this will be the last extension, barring exceptional circumstances.