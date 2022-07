The long and short of it: Astria may bring dosing upside to HAE with new kallikrein inhibitor

Recently published real-world data with Firazyr (icatibant), the selective B2 bradykinin receptor antagonist from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to treat acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, trained a spotlight on the space, where a handful of players compete. Among the prospects is the early stage but intriguing Star-0215 from Astria Therapeutics Inc., which could be the next advance in the kallikrein-inhibitor class.