Envision unveils AI-powered glasses for the blind, visually impaired

Envision Technologies BV’s latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart glasses for the blind and visually impaired are designed to help with reading, scanning faces and navigating everyday tasks. This visual assistant was introduced at California State University Northridge (CSUN) 2022 Assistive Technology Conference. Envision has updated its AI-based platform and ecosystem with improved optical character recognition (OCR) and better text recognition with contextual intelligence.