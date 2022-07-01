BioWorld - Friday, July 1, 2022
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Immunovia advances diabetes study for pancreatic cancer blood test

July 1, 2022
By Catherine Longworth
No Comments
Immunovia AB is progressing a study evaluating its Immray Pancan-d blood test for the early detection of pancreatic cancer in patients with new onset type 2 diabetes. Studies have found that type 2 diabetes is a major risk factor for developing pancreatic cancer, and the screening of molecular biomarkers may help patients access treatment before they develop symptoms. The company’s lab-developed test (LDT) measures nine serum biomarkers that, when combined in an algorithm, can detect pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Cancer Diabetes Diagnostics