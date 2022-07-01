Immunovia advances diabetes study for pancreatic cancer blood test

Immunovia AB is progressing a study evaluating its Immray Pancan-d blood test for the early detection of pancreatic cancer in patients with new onset type 2 diabetes. Studies have found that type 2 diabetes is a major risk factor for developing pancreatic cancer, and the screening of molecular biomarkers may help patients access treatment before they develop symptoms. The company’s lab-developed test (LDT) measures nine serum biomarkers that, when combined in an algorithm, can detect pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.