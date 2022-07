Newco news

Old drug, new tricks: Aneurotech taking well-known antipsychotic into US depression trial

After filing patents on a decades-old antipsychotic, Aneurotech BV is laying plans for a U.S. phase IIIb trial of the drug as an adjunctive therapy in major depressive disorder. The study will assess the effects of ANT-01, a low dose of pipamperone, a selective antagonist of both the serotonin 5-HT2A and D4 dopamine receptors, which has been on the market in some countries in Europe and elsewhere for more than 40 years.