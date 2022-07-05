Big Teneo: Astrazeneca to buy Teneotwo in a deal worth up to $1.27B

To build on its hematology pipeline in treating blood cancers, Astrazeneca plc is acquiring Teneotwo Inc. in a deal that could reach $1.27 billion. Teneotwo is part of Ancora Biotech LLC, which has some other affiliate Tens in the stable, including Teneofour Inc. That company is developing TNB-738, an anti-CD38 enzyme inhibitor. Teneoten Inc. is developing an anti-HBV/CD3 therapy. Both are available for partnering or sale, Ben Buelow, Ancora co-founder, told BioWorld. He co-founded the company with this father, Roland.