Syros finds Tyme right for merger; $130M financing, too

The Hail Mary pass by Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. – shares of which have dwindled severely since Jan. 3 – foreseen by some on Wall Street, came in the form of a $130 million financing and the merger with Tyme Technologies Inc., bringing in-house pipeline assets as well as net cash in a deal that, after accounting for wind-down and transaction expenses, is worth about $60 million.