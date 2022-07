Orthocell inks global deal with Biohorizons for dental collagen membrane worth $16M

Orthocell Ltd. landed its first global licensing deal for its regenerative collagen medical device with Biohorizons Inc., one of the largest dental implant companies in the world. The licensing deal comes on the heels of the Perth, Australia-based company reporting final data from its nerve reconstruction study that showed patients continued to improve between 12- and 24-months post-treatment with its regenerative nerve repair device Remplir.