DOJ slaps owners of PODs for violations of Anti-Kickback Statute

Physician-owned distributorships (PODs) were the subject of concern by medical device makers and members of Congress as long as a decade ago, and recent events would seem to justify some of those fears. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced July 1 that two owners of a POD have agreed to pay $1 million to settle claims that they paid kickbacks to other doctors to use medical devices supplied by the POD, the very kind of violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute that undergirded some of the earlier concerns about these business arrangements.