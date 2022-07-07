Stakeholders see disclosure risk in FDA’s voluntary improvement program

The U.S. FDA’s efforts to improve medical device quality includes a recent draft guidance that pertains to the pilot version of a voluntary improvement program, but stakeholders see a number of critical issues with the draft. A coalition of device makers said this pilot program should include disclosure guardrails that parallel similar guardrails provided for medical device reports (MDRs), a provision related to discovery during product liability litigation that is seen as critical if device makers are to take part in the voluntary improvement pilot.