BioWorld - Thursday, July 7, 2022
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Stakeholders see disclosure risk in FDA’s voluntary improvement program

July 6, 2022
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA’s efforts to improve medical device quality includes a recent draft guidance that pertains to the pilot version of a voluntary improvement program, but stakeholders see a number of critical issues with the draft. A coalition of device makers said this pilot program should include disclosure guardrails that parallel similar guardrails provided for medical device reports (MDRs), a provision related to discovery during product liability litigation that is seen as critical if device makers are to take part in the voluntary improvement pilot.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory