FTC affirms order for Fiagon divestiture for Medtronic/Intersect acquisition

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) affirmed its proposed order to force Intersect ENT Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., to divest itself of Fiagon AG before Dublin-based Medtronic plc., can complete its acquisition of Intersect. The announcement comes as no surprise, but serves as a reminder that the FTC is standing by previous threats to tightly control the mergers and acquisitions market in the U.S., a policy stance that has been duplicated in the European Union.