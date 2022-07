After its EUA, Novavax awaits CDC guidance before going to market

Now that Novavax Inc. has received an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA allowing adults to receive the adjuvanted vaccine to ward off severe acute COVID-19, it’s time for the CDC to weigh in. Once its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meets July 19 to discuss the vaccine and make a policy recommendation, the vaccine will be available on the market.