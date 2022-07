SEC files insider trading charges against Mazor exec over Medtronic acquisition disclosure

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed insider trading charges against Doron Tavlin, formerly the vice president of business development for Mazor Robotics Ltd., of Caesarea, Israel, over a transaction that took place four years ago. The SEC is charging Tavlin with disclosing the then-impending acquisition of Mazor by Dublin-based Medtronic plc. to a personal friend, but these types of activities are becoming easier to detect thanks to analytics used by the SEC.