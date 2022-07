Getinge anesthesia systems recall labeled a class I event

The U.S. FDA has applied a class I designation to the recall of Flow-c and Flow-e anesthesia systems manufactured by Getinge AB of Gothenburg, Sweden, due to reports of faulty on-off switches, which could lead to a failure to provide the needed suction. While no injuries or fatalities have been reported in connection with the problem, the FDA said one possible consequence of device failure is pulmonary obstruction that could ultimately lead to death.