SD Biosensor Inc. and SJL Partners LLC plan to take Meridian Biosciences Inc. private in a $1.53 billion cash deal reached after four months of negotiation. Meridian shareholders will receive $34 per share, which represents a premium of 32% on the share price at market close on March 17, the day before SDB and SJL first presented an offer to buy the company. On July 7, the proposed price was a 16% premium based on the one-month average price per share of Meridian’s common stock.