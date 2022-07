Sumitovant’s Urovant inks $75M licensing deal with Pierre Fabre for OAB treatment vibegron

Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. subsidiary Urovant Sciences GmbH is out-licensing overactive bladder (OAB) treatment vibegron to Pierre Fabre Médicament to register and commercialize the drug in the EU, U,K, and Switzerland. Under the terms of the deal, Basel, Switzerland-based Urovant will receive up to $75 million in up-front payments, regulatory and sales milestones and royalties, while Urovant will retain full commercialization rights to vibegron in the U.S. and certain other markets.