Beigene collaborates with Innorna for mRNA therapies; new phase III data out

Beigene Ltd. has formed a partnership with Innorna Co. Ltd. to jointly develop messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapeutics. Shenzhen, China-based Innorna will get an undisclosed up-front payment and is also eligible to receive additional payments based on development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties. Beigene will maintain exclusive global rights to the mRNA candidates co-developed in the deal.