Intercept heads for FDA talks to ‘Regenerate’ filing for NASH hopeful obeticholic acid

More than two years after the U.S. FDA shocked Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. with its rejection of obeticholic acid to treat fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the company has announced data it said will form the basis of a NDA refile in the disease for which there is no approved therapy.