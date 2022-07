FDA gives green light to Resapp’s sleep apnea 510(k) app

The U.S. FDA has given Resapp Health Ltd. the green light for its 510(k) Sleepcheckrx app to detect moderate to severe sleep apnea in adults as a prescription-only software-as-a-medical device. The FDA cleared the app as a class II medical device. Brisbane, Australia-based Resapp submitted the 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA in November 2021 for Sleepcheckrx for at-home sleep apnea screening.