Investors pour €21M into robotic company Ganymed

Ganymed Robotics SAS raised a €21 million (US$21.2 million) series B round to develop its robotic system for total knee arthroplasty (TKA). Health care fund Cathay Health led the round, with participation from Credit Mutuel Innovation, Kurma Partners, BNP Paribas Developpement, and individual surgeons. The funds will be used to finalize development of Ganymed’s TKA surgical assistant and support the company’s expansion in France and the U.S.