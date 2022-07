Implanet collaborates with Sanyou to bring spinal pathology solutions to China

Shanghai Sanyou Medical Co. Ltd. will be working with Implanet SA to get the latter’s Jazz platform for treating spinal pathologies approved and distributed in China. “Through this partnership, Sanyou Medical will be Jazz’s exclusive distributor. We are currently working on obtaining registration in China with the authorities. We will have a better view on the commercial launch timing later this year,” Ludovic Lastennet, CEO and founder of Implanet, told BioWorld.