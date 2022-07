Medtronic signs $75M co-promotion deal with Cathworks for CAD decision tool

Medtronic plc has entered a strategic collaboration with Cathworks Ltd. to expand the reach of Cathworks’ artificial intelligence (AI) guidance system for coronary artery disease management. Medtronic will invest up to $75 million and immediately begin co-promotion of the Ffrangio system on the U.S., European and Japanese market. As part of a separate agreement, Dublin-headquartered Medtronic will have the option to acquire Cathworks once certain undisclosed milestones are met.