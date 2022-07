DOJ hits Fresenius for unnecessary procedures in crackdown on dialysis services

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a complaint in civil court against Fresenius Vascular Care Inc., of Berwyn, Pa., alleging the company had performed unnecessary procedures in nine clinics in the New York area. When paired with a recent Supreme Court case that went against Davita Inc., of Denver, this action may signal a source of pressure on dialysis services in the U.S., a set of developments that have already cost both these companies significantly on the stock market.