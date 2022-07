Russia takes steps to ensure drug, device supplies

Amid the ongoing war Russia is waging in Ukraine, representatives of several Western biopharma and medical device companies met with Russian health officials this week to discuss an uninterrupted drug supply, maintenance of medical equipment in Russia and software updates. Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko told the group his agency’s top priority is an uninterrupted drug supply. He recognized that dialogue between the government and manufacturers is necessary to maintain that supply.