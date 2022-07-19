Extending the human lifespan

Investments in lifespan-extending drugs, number of clinical trials are growing

There is no drug that will halt the inevitable process of getting older each year. But biopharmaceutical research can have a positive impact on preventing diseases that come with aging, thereby extending life for the masses, and more importantly, extending quality of life. The number of clinical trials of therapeutics designed to interrupt the process that leads to cancer and cardiovascular disease, among other life-threatening conditions, appears to be increasing, as is the amount of money that investors are putting into this space.