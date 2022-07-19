BioWorld - Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Extending the human lifespan

Live long and prosper? Science says you can

July 18, 2022
By Anette Breindl and Richard Staines
No Comments
To most people, trying to prevent aging seems like a dream – maybe a pipe dream, in fact. But a dream for sure. To aging researchers, it seems like common sense. And if animal studies are any indication, maybe not that hard, either. James Peyer, CEO of Cambrian Therapeutics Inc., told BioWorld that “the field has been done a disservice by the conflation of two things – what these drugs could actually do for patients…. And the philosophical, sci-fi obsession that mankind has had with slowing aging.”
BioWorld Science