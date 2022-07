Extending the human lifespan

Preventing worse inequities

Altos Labs Inc. reportedly attracted Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as an investor when it launched in early 2022, with an eye-popping $3 billion in funding. That inevitably led to suggestions that biopharmas are looking to make billionaires immortal. According to companies that specialize in funding research into aging, the idea is to encourage health care systems and payers to evolve and focus more on preventing ill health.