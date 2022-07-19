Extending the human lifespan

For preventing aging, some decades old drugs?

In one sense, aging is indeed inevitable. We are all a day older today than we were yesterday. But the best available data suggest that many of the diseases that come with aging could be avoided – that it is possible, in the words of American Federation for Aging Research scientific director Nir Barzilai, “to die young at a very old age.” The U.S. NIH’s National Institute on Aging’s Intervention Testing Program (ITP) has been searching for ways to extend lifespan for more than two decades by now. And in its animal studies, it has been successful multiple times.