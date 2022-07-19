BioWorld - Tuesday, July 19, 2022
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Extending the human lifespan

Beyond rapalogs and metformin, moonshots at the Fountain of Youth

July 18, 2022
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
A lot of what goes on during aging remains too poorly understood for straightforward translation. There are hallmarks of aging, and researchers are getting a handle on its biological mechanisms. Nutrient sensing has repeatedly been implicated, as have inflammation and oxidative stress. Senescence is the newest belle of the aging ball. But in a basic sense, “we still don’t have much of an idea what causes aging,” Björn van Eyss told BioWorld. Van Eyss is a cancer researcher whose scientific home is the Leibniz Institute for Aging Research in Jena, Germany.
BioWorld Science