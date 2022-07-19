Extending the human lifespan

Beyond rapalogs and metformin, moonshots at the Fountain of Youth

A lot of what goes on during aging remains too poorly understood for straightforward translation. There are hallmarks of aging, and researchers are getting a handle on its biological mechanisms. Nutrient sensing has repeatedly been implicated, as have inflammation and oxidative stress. Senescence is the newest belle of the aging ball. But in a basic sense, “we still don’t have much of an idea what causes aging,” Björn van Eyss told BioWorld. Van Eyss is a cancer researcher whose scientific home is the Leibniz Institute for Aging Research in Jena, Germany.