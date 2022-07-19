Extending the human lifespan

When big dreams meet big money, can science stay first-rate?

In the biopharma industry, the sirtuins have been a cautionary tale of some of the challenges in translating aging research. Research in the early aughts suggested that activating them could extend lifespan, and the spectacular rise of sirtuin activators crested in 2008, when GSK plc bought preclinical startup Sirtris Pharmaceuticals Inc. to the tune of $720 million, only to shutter it a few years later. But the hopes attached to sirtuin activators – especially resveratrol, which spurred its own cottage industry of supplements as well as dietary advice to drink red wine and eat dark chocolate – have not panned out.