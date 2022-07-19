Extending the human lifespan

Aging is not an endpoint: New regulatory, reimbursement approaches needed

If anti-aging drugs are to become widely available and adopted, especially in the U.S., they have some serious hurdles to overcome. And those hurdles aren’t all in the lab or clinic. With classes of anti-aging drugs already in the pipeline, “the biggest hurdle is FDA approval. Then reimbursement,” George Kuchel, a professor and director of the UConn Center on Aging at the University of Connecticut, told BioWorld. To succeed, developers of these drugs will need to find a regulatory sweet spot, he added.