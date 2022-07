Metadeq blood test enables diagnosis of NASH and fibrosis without biopsy

A new assay developed by Metadeq Inc. may be bringing the days of the invasive liver biopsy for non-malignant conditions to a close. The company’s liquid biopsy successfully used the presence of two proteins in blood to identify and stage non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis in a study published in Gut.