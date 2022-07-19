Nestle banks on Enterome’s gut bacteria approach for IBD, food allergies

Microbiome specialist Enterome SA has out-licensed its lead human hormone mimetic, EM-1010, to Nestlé Health Sciences SA, in a deal that underlines the potential of its approach to generating novel drugs from proteins expressed by gut bacteria. EM-1010, the first program derived from Enterome’s Endomimics platform, is an orally available molecule that acts by promoting local release of interleukin 10 in the gut, with the aim of reducing inflammation. It is in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and food allergies and due to enter clinical trials in 2023.