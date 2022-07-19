BioWorld - Tuesday, July 19, 2022
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Nestle banks on Enterome’s gut bacteria approach for IBD, food allergies

July 18, 2022
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Microbiome specialist Enterome SA has out-licensed its lead human hormone mimetic, EM-1010, to Nestlé Health Sciences SA, in a deal that underlines the potential of its approach to generating novel drugs from proteins expressed by gut bacteria. EM-1010, the first program derived from Enterome’s Endomimics platform, is an orally available molecule that acts by promoting local release of interleukin 10 in the gut, with the aim of reducing inflammation. It is in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and food allergies and due to enter clinical trials in 2023.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Gastrointestinal Immune Microbiome