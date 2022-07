User fee dream a nightmare in the making?

A “clean” user fee bill with no congressionally added policy riders. It’s been a biopharma and med-tech dream for years. But now that U.S. Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) has introduced such a bill, it could prove a nightmare, given competing legislation and the tight timetable for reauthorizing the user fee programs before the clock winds down on the current agreements Sept. 30 when fiscal 2022 ends.