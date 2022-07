Medicare outpatient draft rich with pass-through opportunities, but 340B drug tweak delayed

The U.S. CMS released the draft Medicare hospital outpatient rule for calendar year 2023, a document that is replete with information on pass-through payment data for drugs and devices. However, the agency said that the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding rates for drugs covered under the 340B drug pricing program came too late in the annual cycle to be fully accounted for in the outpatient rule for 2023, and thus any such permanent adjustments will have to wait until the outpatient rule for 2024.