Med-tech M&As and deals top 5-year values, despite lower volumes

The value of med-tech mergers and acquisitions in the first half of 2022 are at a five-year high and about 84% ahead of last year. The volume of M&As fell significantly in the second quarter, however, with only 104 completed that were worth $46.5 billion, 27.8% less than the first quarter’s value of $64.7 billion. Regardless, M&As in the first half of 2022 are towering over each of the four prior years’ first two quarters, with a total completed of 276 worth $110.9 billion.