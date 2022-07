New data and an acquisition can’t strengthen Ultragenyx stock

New interim data from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Genetx Biotherapeutics LLC’s phase I/II study of GTX-102 in Angelman’s syndrome didn’t do much to bolster investor confidence, as Ultragenyx shares sagged considerably July 19. The Novato, Calif.-based company’s stock (NADAQ:RARE) closed 13% downward at $52.89 per share. That is nearly half the price shares fetched in late August. At $102.40 per share, that was the stock’s highest value in the past 12 months.