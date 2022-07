Pillar Biosciences seeks to add 8 indications to Oncoreveal Dx

Pillar Biosciences LLC hopes to build a stronger foundation for its multi-cancer in vitro diagnostic, Oncoreveal Dx. The company filed a supplemental application for U.S. FDA premarket approval of eight additional types of cancer, which the agency accepted for review. The assay received FDA premarket approval for use in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colon cancer in August 2021.