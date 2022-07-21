US court kills patents for tissue rejection in organ transplant patients

The effects of U.S. Supreme Court case law on patents are well demonstrated, but the latest victims of patent jurisprudence are directed toward a critical need for desperately ill patients. The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that several claims found in three patents licensed to Caredx Inc., of Brisbane, Calif., are ineligible due to a purported lack of inventiveness under Section 101 of the Patent Act, an outcome that sustains what some believe is a trend in case law that is hostile toward diagnostic patents in the U.S.