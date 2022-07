European Commission warns Illumina of ‘hefty fines’ for pick-up of Grail

Illumina Inc.’s acquisition of Grail Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., may or may not prove to be a case of jumping the regulatory gun, but the move to date has not racked up significant financial penalties for the company. That may soon change per a statement by the European Commission, which said that Illumina may find itself on the receiving end of “hefty fines,” a statement made by EC executive vice president Margrethe Vestager.