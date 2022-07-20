VBL Therapeutics Inc.’s phase III study of gene therapy ofranergene obadenovec in treating ovarian cancer missed its primary endpoints, prompting the company to discontinue the trial. Top-line data for ofra-vec, also known as VB-111, showed there was not a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival. There were 409 adults with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in the study. Those treated with a combination of ofra-vec and paclitaxel had a median PFS of 5.29 months compared to a median PFS of 5.36 months in the paclitaxel control arm. Shares of the Tel Aviv, Israel, and New York-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:VBLT) had plunged 79% at midday.

New-look GSK faces moment of reckoning as consumer business spins off

GSK plc, formerly Glaxosmithkline plc, has begun a significant new chapter in its history with the spin-off this week of its consumer business known as Haleon plc. While the high-profile new listing of Weybridge, Surrey-based Haleon (LON:HLN), the largest in Europe in a decade, grabbed the headlines, investors are keeping a sharp eye on GSK now that it is free to focus on developing and marketing novel drugs. The split is part of CEO Emma Walmsley’s master strategy to improve the offering from the research side of the business, which she concedes has underperformed over a decade or so when its U.K.-based rival Astrazeneca plc saw its fortunes revived.

Neurotensin codes for positive valence in associative learning

In a sense, memories are useless without being linked to feelings. Without knowing whether a memory is good or bad, there is no way to seek out good experiences, and avoid bad ones. Now, investigators at the Salk Institute have identified neurotensin as a critical molecule for the assignment of such emotional valence. “We’ve been looking for the neurotransmitter that represents valence for a long time,” Kay Tye told BioWorld. Tye is a professor in the Systems Neurobiology Laboratory at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator. In the July 21, 2022, issue of Nature, senior author Tye and her colleagues reported studies supporting the idea that “neurotensin might be having positive valence everywhere.”

Kyowa Kirin stops development of KW-6356 for Parkinson’s disease

Japan’s Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. has stopped development of its adenosine A2a receptor antagonist, KW-6356, in Parkinson’s disease. Discovered internally by Kyowa Kirin, KW-6356, was studied in phase II trials in Japan for Parkinson’s disease, with results showing it was “potentially effective in relieving motor and non-motor symptoms both as a monotherapy and in combination with levodopa-containing therapy,” Kyowa said. However, development is now being discontinued after conducting an evaluation of the global regulatory landscape, development hurdles and potential timelines for market entry.

IFPMA looks beyond IP to prepare for future pandemics

After political leaders across the globe made patents and other intellectual property (IP) safeguards the scapegoat for disparities in access to COVID-19 vaccines, the biopharma industry is sharing its vision for how to deal with the foundational issues of equitable access in the pandemics to come – and it has nothing to do with IP waivers. What the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) unveiled yesterday in its Berlin Declaration is a proposed framework to improve the real-time delivery of vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for priority populations in lower-income countries in the face of a pandemic. “We are willing to reserve an allocation of real-time production for these populations . . . if national health systems, funding mechanisms and absorption capacity are strengthened,” the IFPMA said.

Extending the human lifespan

The BioWorld Insider Podcast

