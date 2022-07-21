VBL’s phase III of ofra-vec misses in ovarian cancer, dragging the stock with it

VBL Therapeutics Inc.’s phase III study of its gene therapy, ofranergene obadenovec, in treating ovarian cancer missed its primary endpoints, prompting the company to discontinue the trial and investors to pull way back. Shares of the Tel Aviv, Israel, and New York-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:VBLT) plunged 79% on July 20 to close at 43 cents per share. The $1.62 per share drop in value made it a penny stock. VBL shares hit their high on Nov. 8, closing at $2.53 each. Top-line data for ofra-vec, also known as VB-111, showed no statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival or overall survival.