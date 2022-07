Nanostics trial to test Claritydx for bladder cancer

Nanostics Inc. launched a new trial of its Claritydx Bladder with support from Alberta Innovates to the tune of C$600,000 (US$465,690). The test uses extracellular vesicle detection technology and artificial intelligence to identify bladder cancer and could provide a valuable alternative to cystoscopy for detection of bladder cancer at earlier stages.