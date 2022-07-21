New data privacy bill breezes through US House Energy and Commerce Committee

Data privacy laws are springing up more regularly in the past couple of years, including in several U.S. states, but Congress seems inclined to step in to avoid a patchwork of regulations across the 50 states. The House Energy and Commerce Committee gave a ringing endorsement of new legislation via a 53-2 vote for H.R. 8152, a bill that would largely preempt the growing list of state privacy laws, but makers of health apps and other digital products might eventually be subject to private litigation under the terms of the bill.