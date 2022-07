Smiths Medical recalls syringe infusion pumps for software malfunctions

Smiths Medical Inc., of Minneapolis, has undertaken a recall of its Medfusion 3500 and 4000 series of syringe infusion pumps because of software issues that could lead to over- or under-infusion of the drug. The U.S. FDA said the devices swept up in this class I recall are associated with seven serious injuries and one fatality, although the manufacturer indicated that a software update is in the works.