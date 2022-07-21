Verve Therapeutics Inc. has packed a lot into the past few weeks. The latest is a four-year research deal with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. to find and develop an in vivo gene editing program for an undisclosed liver disease. Vertex will pick up the tab for program costs as Verve does the preclinical R&D. Verge is getting an up-front $60 million from Vertex, along with a $35 million equity investment. Verve’s also up for receiving as much as $66 million in success payments and up to $340 million in milestones. Just yesterday, July 20, the Cambridge, Mass.-based company began an underwritten public offering of $200 million of shares of its common stock then followed it up July 21 by upsizing it to 8.33 million shares at $27 per share for gross proceeds of about $225 million. Last week, it dosed the first person in its phase Ib study of VERVE-101, its in vivo base editing treatment for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The therapy is designed as a single-course treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver to reduce disease-driving low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Neurological stocks climb, but are still down; FDA decision on MDD drug nears

As neurological disease stocks begin to move in the right direction, and a potential U.S. FDA approval nears for a major depressive disease drug, shares are still down by 11.68% this year. BioWorld’s Neurological Diseases Index (BNDI) is following a similar path as the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI), which hit bottom at the end of May and has begun to climb since then. Still, NBI is down 15.92% this year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 12.41%. Out of BNDI’s 17 component stocks, 11 are underwater for the year. The index lost a member and there are at least two more companies heading toward the exit, as share prices are falling into the pennies. Others are showing more promise with money raised through the sale of a priority review voucher and reports of positive phase III data.

Last gasp for Mesoblast’s rexlemestrocel-L in chronic heart failure?

Stem cell therapy company Mesoblast Ltd. said that for patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), treatment with rexlemestrocel-L, its allogeneic product candidate, resulted in greater improvement in a prespecified analysis of left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) at 12 months relative to controls in the phase III DREAM-HF trial. Mesoblast now intends to meet with U.S. FDA under the regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) framework to discuss the totality of the data, the evidence of a common mechanism of action across the broad HFrEF spectrum, and how the outcomes from rexlemestrocel-L trials in heart failure may support the regulatory approval pathway.

UK competition watchdog fines Pfizer and Flynn Pharma £70M for gouging epilepsy drug price

The U.K.’s competition watchdog has found that a subsidiary of Pfizer Inc. and a generics firm jacked up the price of a life-saving epilepsy drug by up to 2,600%, fining them a total of £70 million (US$83.72 million). The Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) decision is part of a long-running dispute against subsidiary Pfizer Ltd. and the generics firm Flynn Pharma Ltd. New York-based Pfizer and Flynn Pharma, of Stevenage, U.K., have been fined £63 million and £6.7 million, respectively, after the CMA found they exploited their market position to overcharge for the drug phenytoin sodium over four years.

Newco news: Vicebio emerges from stealth with revamped molecular clamp vaccine platform

The technology behind one of the most high profile COVID-19 vaccine development programs has been re-engineered to correct a design fault and now forms the basis of newco Vicebio Ltd. The London-based company has shown its face for the first time following its founding in 2019 around molecular clamp technology from the University of Queensland, Australia. The platform was the source of a COVID-19 vaccine which delivered clinical proof of concept in phase I but was discontinued after some people in the trial developed antibodies to the HIV glycoprotein 41 used to stabilize the vaccine. That issue has been addressed, and Vicebio is now progressing a lead program, with the aim of starting a phase I study in the second half of 2023.

Convalife acquires global rights to PI3K β/δ inhibitor from Karus

Convalife Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. acquired global rights to develop and commercialize a phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) β/δ inhibitor from Karus Therapeutics Ltd. Previously, Shanghai, China-based Convalife had obtained greater China rights to the candidate, CVL-237 (KA-2237), an oral, potent and selective dual inhibitor of the PI3K β and δ isoforms. Karus has completed a phase I trial of CVL-237 in the U.S., and Convalife is to start a phase II trial of the candidate in both China and the U.S.

Future of two more cancer drugs on the line at upcoming ODAC meeting

Continuing its evaluation of cancer drugs that were granted accelerated approval but then seemingly failed in confirmatory trials, the U.S. FDA will convene its Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) Sept. 22 and 23 to consider two more drugs that had disappointing confirmatory trials – Oncopeptides AB’s Pepaxto (melphalan flufenamide) and Secura Bio Inc.’s Copiktra (duvelisib). The ODAC will be asked to discuss next steps for the two drugs, according to a notice in today’s Federal Register. It also will get a chance to weigh in on a new drug application for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s poziotinib tablets as a second-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.

Extending the human lifespan

In this multipart special report, BioWorld explores the concept of extending lifespan, which is surprisingly well-validated by basic research. The team examined the latest science, the key biological drivers that can be targeted pharmacologically and the companies developing these potential “Fountain of Youth” candidate drugs.

The BioWorld Insider Podcast

In Extending the human lifespan, a BioWorld special report, the team examined the latest science, the key biological drivers that can be targeted pharmacologically and the companies developing potential “Fountain of Youth” candidate drugs. In this episode of the BioWorld Insider Podcast, the team discussed the report’s highlights and key takeaways.

Also in the news

