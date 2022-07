Russia looks to expand its influence through health care

Citing “the current political conditions,” Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko laid out ways for Russia to strengthen its international role in the health care sector, including the development of innovative radiopharmaceuticals. Other promising opportunities involve the improvement of drug provision and an increase in the number of foreign students in Russian medical universities, Murashko said at a July 19 meeting with medical, educational and scientific institutions in Russia.