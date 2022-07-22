Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Amvuttra (vutrisiran), a treatment for the rare disease hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis, was among medicines recommended for approval by regulators from Europe’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in a busy sitting. There was also a recommendation to extend the indication of Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Imvanex smallpox vaccine (live modified vaccinia virus Ankara) to include monkeypox. The EMA’s committee recommended 11 medicines at its latest monthly meeting, held July 18-21.

Tense times: Vistagen phase III in social anxiety disorder misses primary endpoint

Top-line results from Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s Palisade-1 phase III study of PH-94B for treating social anxiety disorder show the therapy fell shy of its primary endpoint. The South San Francisco-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:VTGN) fell dramatically as shares were trading 85% lower at midday. The synthetic neuroactive steroid without affinity for steroidal hormone receptors is designed to relieve symptoms of anxiety in adults. The placebo-controlled study used a simulated public speaking challenge and measured participant-reported change from baseline by using the Subjective Units of Distress Scale. Palisade-2 began in the third quarter of last year and top-line results are due in the second half of this year. The phase IIb study saw the compound demonstrate potential to be a fast-acting, well-tolerated acute treatment for adults.

Frontera nets $160M in series B round to develop gene therapy candidate

Frontera Therapeutics Inc. raised $160 million in a series B funding round to develop its lead gene therapy product candidate for retinal disease, FT-001, for which INDs have been approved by the U.S. FDA and China NMPA. The investment was led by Boyu Capital Advisory Co. Ltd. and Sequoia China Investment Management LLP. Orbimed Advisors LLC and Creacion Ventures Management US LLC also participated in the round.

Horizon’s sBLA bolsters Krystexxa but Selecta, others marching forth

With enrollment set to finish any day in Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Dissolve II study testing SEL-212 in chronic refractory gout (CRG), investor appetite runs high in the space, as contenders line up to take on Horizon Pharmaceuticals plc’s Krystexxa (pegloticase), the only product approved for CRG.

SARS-CoV-2 infection of neurons; no ACE2 required

Since the isolation of SARS-CoV-2 and the study of its infection mechanisms, scientists have been trying to understand how this virus accesses the brain and produces neurological symptoms. The receptor necessary for the virus to enter the cell by endocytosis (the receptor for angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, ACE2) is only expressed by some neurons and is hardly detected in the brain.

Newco news: Korea’s Medipost builds U.S., Japan presence for umbilical cord blood stem cells

South Korea’s Medipost Co. Ltd. is gearing up for phase III trials in the U.S. of its stem cell therapy, Cartistem, an allogeneic human umbilical cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy for treatment of knee articular damage in patients with osteoarthritis. Founded in 2000, the company originally launched as Celltree, an umbilical cord blood bank for the purpose of storing umbilical cord blood for later in life to treat potential disease. A year later, the company established an R&D center to commercialize stem cell therapies, and its Cartistem cleared a first-in-human trial for knee articular damage in 2005. Cartistem was approved in Korea in 2012 and was the first approved allogeneic umbilical cord blood-derived MSC product in the world.

Extending the human lifespan

In this multipart special report, BioWorld explores the concept of extending lifespan, which is surprisingly well-validated by basic research. The team examined the latest science, the key biological drivers that can be targeted pharmacologically and the companies developing these potential “Fountain of Youth” candidate drugs.

The BioWorld Insider Podcast

In Extending the human lifespan, a BioWorld special report, the team examined the latest science, the key biological drivers that can be targeted pharmacologically and the companies developing potential “Fountain of Youth” candidate drugs. In this episode of the BioWorld Insider Podcast, the team discussed the report’s highlights and key takeaways.

Also in the news

Abbvie, Addex, Arbutus, Artizan, Assembly, Biocytogen, Biogen, Blue Lake, Blue Water Vaccines, Bridgebio, Canbridge, Celldex, Freeline, Gritstone, HDT-Bio, Hillevax, Immvira, Incannex, Junshi, Karyopharm, Kiora, Liberothera, Menarini, Neurofront, NLS, Novaremed, Novavax, Obsidian, Olema, Owkin, Pharmacyte, Pliant, Recursion, Sandoz, Sangamo, Sanofi, Sonnet, Takeda, Valneva, X4, Yuyu