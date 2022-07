Enforcement action against Medifirst inches closer to closure

Several U.S. government agencies have been involved in the enforcement action directed toward Medifirst Solutions Inc., of Freehold, N.J., including the Department of Justice, but the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has had its say as well. The SEC recently announced that a final consent judgment has been entered against a former Medifirst stock promoter, although there is still no word as to the fate of the company’s former CEO.