BioWorld - Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Investor confidence declines in Philips as Q2 sales miss the mark

July 25, 2022
By Catherine Longworth
No Comments
Shares in Royal Philips NV fell by almost 10% on July 25 after the company stated that its second quarter Q2 sales deteriorated amid supply shortages and prolonged lockdowns in China. Group sales for Philips amounted to €4.2 billion (US$4.29 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, representing a 7% year on year decline. Management reduced its 2022 outlook to 1%-3% organic sales growth from a previously estimated 3% to 5% growth and said it expects growth of between 6% and 9% for the second half of 2022.
