Investor confidence declines in Philips as Q2 sales miss the mark

Shares in Royal Philips NV fell by almost 10% on July 25 after the company stated that its second quarter Q2 sales deteriorated amid supply shortages and prolonged lockdowns in China. Group sales for Philips amounted to €4.2 billion (US$4.29 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, representing a 7% year on year decline. Management reduced its 2022 outlook to 1%-3% organic sales growth from a previously estimated 3% to 5% growth and said it expects growth of between 6% and 9% for the second half of 2022.